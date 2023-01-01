Just after the Hana Hwy's 2-mile marker, a wide parking area marks the start of the trail to Twin Falls. Local kids and tourists flock to the pool beneath the lower falls, about a 10-minute walk in. Billed as the ‘first waterfall on the road to Hana,’ Twin Falls can get a bit crowded, but if you're traveling with kids or you're up for a short, pleasant hike, this is a good choice. Two photogenic falls and a swimming hole are your rewards.

To get to the falls, follow the main trail across a stream. Turn left at the trail junction just ahead. Continue a short distance then climb over the aqueduct. The falls are straight ahead. You may have to do a bit of wading to get there. Turn around if the water is too high. If there's been a recent flash flood, the trail to the upper falls may close.

Smashed glass has been spotted in the overflow parking area, so take valuables with you as a precaution.