Kaulanapueo Church

Constructed in 1853 of coral blocks and surrounded by a manicured green lawn, this tidy church remains the heart of the village. It was built in early Hawaiian missionary style, with a spare interior and a tin roof topped by a green steeple. Swaying palm trees add a tropical backdrop. There are no formal opening hours, but the church may be unlocked during the day.
