Kaulanapueo Church

The Road to Hana

Constructed in 1853 of coral blocks and surrounded by a manicured green lawn, this tidy church remains the heart of the village. It was built in early Hawaiian missionary style, with a spare interior and a tin roof topped by a green steeple. Swaying palm trees add a tropical backdrop. There are no formal opening hours, but the church may be unlocked during the day.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Piʻilanihale Heiau & Kahanu Garden

    13.95 MILES

    Probably the most significant stop on the entire Road to Hana, this site combines a 294-acre ethnobotanical garden with the magnificent Piʻilanihale Heiau…

    Keawakapu Beach

    19.99 MILES

    From break of day to twilight, this sparkling stretch of sand is a showstopper. Extending from south Kihei to Wailea’s Mokapu Beach, Keawakapu is set back…

    Kapalua Beach

    29.24 MILES

    For a long day on the beach, it’s hard to beat this crescent-shaped strip at the southwestern tip of Kapalua. Snorkel in the morning, grab lunch at the…

  Waiʻanapanapa State Park

    Waiʻanapanapa State Park

    16.59 MILES

    Wai'anapanapa means 'glistening waters', and the clear mineral waters in the cave pools here will leave you feeling squeaky clean. There's a natural lava…

    Wailea Beach

    20.9 MILES

    Sunbathe like a celebrity at this sparkling strand, which fronts the swish Grand Wailea and ever-posh Four Seasons resorts and offers a full menu of water…

    Hamoa Beach

    20.05 MILES

    With its clear water, white sand and hala-tree backdrop, this famous crescent is a little gem; author James Michener once called it the only beach in the…

    Three Bears Falls

    7.58 MILES

    Got your camera? This beauty takes its name from the triple cascade that flows down a steep rock face on the inland side of the road, 0.5 miles past the…

    Big Beach

    23.76 MILES

    The crowning glory of Makena State Park, this untouched beach is arguably the finest on Maui. In Hawaiian it’s called Oneloa, literally ‘Long Sand.’ And…

Nearby The Road to Hana attractions

1. Twin Falls

1.2 MILES

Just after the Hana Hwy's 2-mile marker, a wide parking area marks the start of the trail to Twin Falls. Local kids and tourists flock to the pool beneath…

2. Koʻolau Ditch

2.55 MILES

For more than a century the Koʻolau Ditch has been carrying up to 450 million gallons of water a day through 75 miles of flumes and tunnels from Maui’s…

3. Waikamoi Falls

3.42 MILES

There’s only space for a few cars before the bridge at the 10-mile marker, but unless it’s been raining recently don’t worry about missing this one. The…

4. Garden of Eden Arboretum

3.8 MILES

Why pay a steep $15 per person – not per carload, mind you – to visit an arboretum when the entire Road to Hana is a garden? Well, the garden does offer a…

5. Puohokamoa Falls

4.13 MILES

Immediately after the 11-mile marker you’ll pass Puohokamoa Falls. This waterfall no longer has public access, but you can get a glimpse of it from the…

6. Haipuaʻena Falls

4.21 MILES

For a secluded dip, Haipuaʻena Falls, 0.5 miles past the 11-mile marker, provides a deep and serene pool. Since you can’t see the pool from the road, few…

7. Kaumahina State Wayside Park

4.31 MILES

Clean restrooms and a grassy lawn with picnic tables make this roadside park a family-friendly stop. The park comes up 350yd after the 12-mile marker…

8. Honomanu Park

4.94 MILES

Honomanu Bay’s rocky black-sand beach is usually empty or being used by local surfers and fishers. Surfable waves form during big swells, but the rocky…