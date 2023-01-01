Sacred Garden of Maliko

This unique nonprofit is a self-described healing sanctuary offering a meditative moment on your trip. Your kids will love the rock-garden labyrinth walk beside Maliko Stream. Meanwhile, the exotic greenhouse is a peaceful place, with fish ponds and various sitting areas to relax in. You can buy many of the plants, gifts and garden ornaments here. Or try some of the inventive activities – play a game of mancala or decorate a paper bag to be used at the gift shop.

Offers monthly full-moon labyrinth walks. From Baldwin Ave, turn east onto Kaluanui Rd. After 0.8 miles you’ll cross a one-lane bridge; 0.2 miles further, look for a low stone wall – the garden is on the right just before a sharp S-curve in the road.