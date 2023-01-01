Makawao History Museum

Step into this tiny but informative museum for an overview of the town's cowboy past and bite-size insight into Hawaii's history. There are antique ranching tools on display, plus black-and-white photos of the town and its former inhabitants, and retro exhibits on local diets and culture throughout the years. The staff are very helpful and happy to chat about Hawaii's fascinating history. You can pick up a historic Makawao walking-tour map ($1) here, too. Donations appreciated.