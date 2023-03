For a quiet 100yd stretch of sand, try this unmarked beach a short drive northeast from downtown, just beyond mile marker 7. Things liven up on weekends, when local families arrive with picnics, guitars, dogs and kids. There's a submerged lava shelf running parallel to the beach about 25ft from shore that's shallow enough for swimmers to scrape – it's easy to avoid if you look out for it. Parking at the shoreline access sign. No facilities.