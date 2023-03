Extending west from HA Baldwin Beach, this 2-mile stretch of sand is a good walking beach. Its nearshore reef makes it less than ideal for swimming, but it does provide protection for young kids. If you walk toward the center of the beach you’ll soon come to a section dubbed 'Baby Beach.’

There are no facilities. At the 5-mile marker, turn toward the ocean on Nonohe Pl, then left on Kealakai Pl just before the Maui Country Club.