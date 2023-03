One of the tallest waterfalls on Maui, the soaring, 400ft Waimoku Falls tumbles dramatically down a jungle-lined lava-rock face into a boulder-dotted pool. In Hawaiian, 'waimoku' means water that cuts, severs or breaks in two. The walk to get to the beautiful falls is a memorable one: follow the Pipiwai Trail for 2 miles, past tropical trees and bamboo forests.