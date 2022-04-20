Tucked in the shadows of the iconic banyan tree, Lahaina’s 1859 courthouse is a repository of history and art. Its location beside the harbor is no…
Lahaina
With its weathered storefronts, narrow streets and bustling harbor, plus a few chattering mynahs, Hawaii's most historic town looks like a port-of-call for Captain Ahab. Is this the 21st century, or an 1850s whaling village? In truth, it offers a mix of both.
Tucked between the West Maui Mountains and a tranquil sea, Lahaina has long been a popular convergence point. Ancient Hawaiian royals were the first to gather here, followed by missionaries, whalers and sugar plantation workers. Today it’s a base for creative chefs, passionate artists and dedicated surf instructors.
Near the harbor, storefronts that once housed saloons, dance halls and brothels now teem with art galleries, souvenir shops and, well, still plenty of watering holes. As for the whalers, they’ve been replaced by a new kind of leviathan hunter: whale-watchers as dedicated as Ahab in their hunt. Between January and March, they don’t have to look hard.
Explore Lahaina
- Old Lahaina Courthouse
- BBanyan Tree Park
A leafy landmark (the largest tree in Hawaii) stands in the center of Lahaina. Remarkably, it sprawls across the entire square. Planted as a seedling on…
- BBaldwin House
Built in 1834–35, the Baldwin House is the oldest surviving Western-style building in Lahaina. It served as the home of Reverend Dwight Baldwin, a…
- HHale Paʻi Printing Museum
This small white cottage on the grounds of Lahainaluna High School housed Hawaii’s first printing press. Although its primary mission was making the Bible…
- MMoku‘ula Island & Mokuhinia Pond Site
Until the 20th century, one of the most sacred sites in Hawaii was located on what now is a grassy field. Much of this land was wetlands, which included…
- WWo Hing Museum
This three-story temple, built in 1912 as a meeting hall for the benevolent Chee Kung Tong society, gave Chinese immigrants a place to preserve their…
- LLahaina Heritage Museum
This small museum on the 2nd floor of the Old Lahaina Courthouse celebrates Lahaina’s prominent role in Maui’s history. Exhibits spotlight ancient…
- FFort Ruins
This imposing stack of coral stone blocks standing at attention is a reconstruction of a section of an 1832 fort, originally built to keep rowdy whalers…
- HHale Paʻahao Prison
A remnant of the whaling era, this shady coral-stone jail was built in 1852 and looks much as it did 150 years ago thanks to a 1988 restoration. One of…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Lahaina.
