Lahaina Heritage Museum

This small museum on the 2nd floor of the Old Lahaina Courthouse celebrates Lahaina’s prominent role in Maui’s history. Exhibits spotlight ancient Hawaiian culture, missionary days, 19th-century whaling, and local plantations and mills. Check out the lemon-shaped sling stones. Made from volcanic rock, they were deadly projectiles used in early Hawaiian warfare. The 1898 Kingdom of Hawaii flag that once flew above the courthouse hangs above the stairwell.

Free guided tours are offered on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10am, 11am and noon. Meet on the ocean-side steps.