Banyan Tree Park

A leafy landmark (the largest tree in Hawaii) stands in the center of Lahaina. Remarkably, it sprawls across the entire square. Planted as a seedling on April 24, 1873, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of missionaries in Lahaina, the tree has become a virtual forest unto itself, with 16 major trunks and scores of horizontal branches reaching across the better part of an acre. The square was recently given a major restoration, which fixed the paving tiles and teak benches.

The songs of thousands of mynah birds keep things lively at night. Most weekends artists and craftsmen set up booths beneath the tree’s shady canopy.