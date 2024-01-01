The first Western-style building in Hawaii, the Brick Palace was erected by Kamehameha I around 1800 to keep watch on arriving ships. Despite the name, this ‘palace’ was a simple two-story structure built by a pair of ex-convicts from Botany Bay. All that remains is a vague representation of the excavated foundation. It's behind the Lahaina Public Library.
