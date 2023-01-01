Moku‘ula Island & Mokuhinia Pond Site

Until the 20th century, one of the most sacred sites in Hawaii was located on what now is a grassy field. Much of this land was wetlands, which included the freshwater Mokuhinia Pond. In the middle of the water was Moku‘ula Island, a 1-acre site that was the home of sacred chiefs since the 16th century and where a royal residence of the Kamehameha royalty was in the 19th century. Today efforts have begun to restore this historic treasure.

In an act of extraordinary cultural vandalism, the pond was filled in and the sacred island destroyed in the early 1900s. For decades the field was known as Malu‘uluolele Park. Now archeological digs are in progress and there is a plan to remove the Malu‘uluolele Park Tennis Courts and other facilities from the northwest corner. The pond and island will be restored; fundraising and planning are underway. You can learn more about Moku‘ula and its future from informational signs at the southwest corner of the site at the small parking area at the corner of Front and Shaw Sts.