Hale Paʻahao Prison

A remnant of the whaling era, this shady coral-stone jail was built in 1852 and looks much as it did 150 years ago thanks to a 1988 restoration. One of the tiny reconstructed cells displays a list of arrests in 1855. The top three offenses were drunkenness (330 arrests), ‘furious riding’ (89) and lascivious conduct (20). Other transgressions of the day included profanity, aiding deserting sailors and drinking ʻawa (kava; native plant used to make an intoxicating drink).