The first stone church in Hawaii, Waineʻe Church was built in 1832 then hit with a run of bad luck. In 1858 the belfry collapsed. In 1894 royalists, enraged that the minister supported Hawaii’s annexation, torched the church. A replacement church burned to the ground in 1947. The third blew away in a storm in 1951. The fourth version, now renamed Waiola ('water of life') Church, has stood its ground since 1953 and still holds Sunday services.