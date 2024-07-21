This article is adapted from the Maui guidebook due to publish August 2024. The guidebook was written by Amy Balfour, Malia Yoshioka, Ryan Ver Berkmoes and Savanah Dagupion.

The people of Maui are bonded by aloha ‘aina – respect for the land – and a love of hospitality. In recent years, however, Maui’s hospitable culture has been tested with the explosion of tourism.

Maui’s style of community is one now rarely seen on the hard-charging US mainland. With the welcoming spirit of aloha, strong family ties and a culture that embraces generosity and hospitality, it’s a heavenly mix. There’s also an appreciation for chit-chatting – referred to as "talking story" – a refreshingly "retro" mode of communication still in fashion here.

Unfortunately, the recent stratospheric rise in tourism is pushing Maui’s beautiful culture to its limits. In 2022 alone, the island welcomed three million visitors, who spent $5.8 billion during their time here. Regrettably, many recent vacationers appeared to lack a basic sense of responsibility when visiting the island. Specifically, there were growing concerns that tourists weren’t embracing aloha ʻaina and were damaging the island’s fragile natural ecosystems as a result.

Visitors were also increasingly disrespectful to its kama‘aina (those born and raised in, or longtime residents of, Hawaii; literally, "child of the land"). Many were often unaware of authentic Hawaiian traditions and culture, and with three million visitors on a small island, the arrogance and ignorance of just a small percentage of travelers takes a toll.

Adding to the unease? Some tourists seem to believe that spending money here relieves them of any social responsibility. In response, the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) has taken steps to ensure that the Hawaiian Islands are presented authentically to the world and that visitors engage thoughtfully with this beautiful place. Locals, who are becoming more vocal about much-needed change, are also trying to increase awareness.

There are opportnuities to give back to the land in Maui through visitor volunteer programs © Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) / Heather Goodman

Before you go

Before you visit, consider reading the Ma‘ema‘e Toolkit. Produced by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, it shares interesting geographical and cultural information about the Hawaiian Islands, and includes tips for responsible travel. You can also sign up in advance for a half-day volunteering stint through the Mālama Hawaii Program, which was created to encourage and facilitate volunteering. Many projects include an element of education about Maui.

It’s always useful to learn a little ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi (Hawaiian language), and read up on Hawaiian culture. You can also take the time to practice the shaka – the sign islanders use to greet each other – made by folding down the three middle fingers of your palm and extending your thumb and little finger. The hand is then shaken back and forth in greeting. On Maui, it’s as common as waving.

Here are some suggestions – from Native Hawaiians and locals – for traveling thoughtfully while visiting Maui. These tips are especially relevant in the months and years following the Lahaina Wildfire as locals grieve, rebuild, re-home and try to move forward – on that topic, in general, try not to ask too many questions about the fire, with the understanding that some locals have lost everything and they may not want to talk about it. Many of them will be grieving the loss of Lahaina for a long time.

1. Learn about Maui's history and environment

Try to go beyond the superficial: learn the story of the Kingdom of Hawai‘i and the overthrow of the monarchy, the oppression (and renaissance of) the Hawaiian language and culture, the annexation to the US and the ongoing struggles for land and water rights. Local writer, Savannah Dagupion, has written an essay on water rights in Maui.

2. Clean your shoes before arrival

Before arriving on Maui, clean your shoes and wipe your luggage so you don’t inadvertently bring seeds or insects from elsewhere. This especially applies if you’re arriving from the Big Island, where the Rapid Ohia Death fungal disease has killed millions of ohia trees.

Pick up supplies at farmers markets and eat at restaurants that source their ingredients locally © Greg Elms / Lonely Planet

3. Shop at local businesses

Support the Maui economy by shopping at local businesses. This means buying produce and crafts at farmers markets and the Maui Swap Meet, and your supplies at mom-and-pop stores. In early November, you can buy local products at the Made in Maui County Festival. The festival website also shares a list of Maui businesses and creators.

4. Eat locally grown food

When eating out, the same applies: eat at locally owned restaurants, not international chains – look for restaurants that feature local, fresh produce. They should be able to tell you which farms are their suppliers.

5. Support service staff and tour guides

It’s important to treat the service workers at restaurants, bars and hotels with respect, gratitude and generosity, always trying to give more than you take – and that includes a good tip. The cost of living in Maui is extremely high, and generously tipping your server, instructor or tour guide can go a long way.

6. Seek out cultural experiences

Participate in activities or events that will deepen your introduction to this culture and history, whether it’s a farm tour, a museum visit or a musical performance. Here is our list of best cultural experiences on Maui.

7. Volunteer your time

Volunteering also offers a great way to get better acquainted – with everything. Numerous resorts facilitate philanthropic service by offering discounts or free stays. Some outdoor outfitters also offer service-minded trips. Check out this list of volunteer experiences curated by our writers.

Roads are narrow and you should pull over on the Road to Hana to allow a local to pass © iStockphoto / Getty Images

8. Be conscious of your environment

Be aware of your surroundings so that you’re not in a local’s way. This is particularly important on the Road to Hana: if you see a local driver behind you, pull over and let them pass. Also, try to be mindful of trash and precious resources when you’re out and about: use a recyclable drink container and reusable utensils. Respect the outdoors and place trash in marked receptacles.

And when it comes to outdoor experiences, always stay on marked trails and obey the signage. At Haleakalā National Park, be sure to park in paved lots. Parking outside designated areas can damage delicate and unique flora. Stay on established trails and avoid shortcuts, as this will increase erosion and cause unwanted trail widening and braiding. Further preserve the beautiful trails by avoiding the ones that are deteriorating due to high foot traffic.

While swimming, wear reef-safe mineral sunscreen, and keep your distance from animals such as turtles and seals who are resting on the beaches

9. If you're able, take the bus instead of a rental car

If you’re on a short trip to Maui, consider ditching the car. The Maui Bus loops past convenient stops in Kaʻanapali, Kihei, Kahului and Wailuku. In Kaʻanapali, a free resort shuttle swings past major hotels and beaches.

For longer stays, rent a smaller, less gas-guzzling vehicle. Not only will this be gentler on Maui’s environment, but the island’s narrow roads will be easier to negotiate. Keep an eye out for the slow-moving nene, the threatened state bird that’s a cousin of the Canadian goose.

10. Respect signage and private property

Obey all signage at sacred spots, from Makāluapuna Point and the Honokahua Burial Site to the lava-rock ruins at the start of the Hoapili Trail at La Pérouse Bay. Some signs may say that entry is discouraged, while others may say entry is prohibited. Err on the side of "looking" from afar, which can be challenging when others are traipsing all over the site. You may also notice small sites blocked off around Maui. These often indicate ancient burial sites or cultural areas. Please show reverence and respect, and don’t climb past blockades or over fences.

Maui’s resorts can’t restrict access to the gorgeous beaches fronting their hotels. At the popular resort-front beaches in Wailea and across West Maui, look for the beach access signs. Don’t follow trails across private property to check out a waterfall or pool. This can be tricky along the Road to Hana when you see clusters of cars parked seemingly at random spots. Respect the "Kapu – No Trespassing" signs.