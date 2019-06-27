Expect a sticky-sweet overdose of everything ananas (pineapples) when you walk into the Dole Plantation’s visitor-center gift shop. After you’ve watched fruit-cutting demonstrations and bought your fill of pineapple potato chips and fruity trinkets, take your pineapple ice-cream sundae outside for more pineapple educational fun.

The small ornamental garden showcasing different species – including pink pineapple – is free; to see more, you’ll have to pay to take the garden tour. On the 20-minute Pineapple Express open-air train ride, you chug along through the upland scenery while more of Dole’s story is narrated. The Pineapple Garden Maze is meant purely as fun, as you find (or lose) your way among 14,000 Hawaiian plants on 1.5 miles of pathways. If you’re hungry after that, you can stop at the plantation’s self-service grill restaurant, which is surprisingly well priced.