One of the most important ancient sites on the island, Kukaniloko Birthstone State Monument is located in a 5-acre field just north of Wahiawa township, on the western side of the Kamehameha Hwy. Wahiawa is considered the piko (navel) of Oʻahu. The 180 lava-rock stones that make up the monument, once used as a royal birth site, are believed to possess the power to ease the pains of giving birth and are thought to be more than 900 years old.
Kukaniloko Birthstone State Monument
North Shore & Central O‘ahu
Share