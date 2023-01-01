Keanianileihuaokalani Healing Stone

A small shrine on California Ave houses the Healing Stone of Wahiawa, also known as Keanianileihuaokalani. The history of the stone is somewhat cloudy, but Hawaiians believe that the stone has sacred healing properties. It is supposed to be watered to keep it clean as well as to maintain these properties. The spot where the shrine sits is open to the public.

In a somewhat odd side story, the stone has been venerated for decades by a local Hindu group as an embodiment of the god Shiva. Unhappy Hawaiian nationalists have, in the past, hijacked the stone with the intent of returning it to its earlier resting place near the Kukaniloko birthing site.