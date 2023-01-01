Wahiawa Botanical Gardens

Started 80 years ago as an experiment by local sugarcane farmers, this 27-acre garden has evolved to showcase plants that thrive in a cool, moist climate. There’s a mix of the manicured, with lawns and pruned ornamental plants, and the wild, with a gully of towering hardwoods, tropical ferns and forests of bamboo. Several paths, some wheelchair friendly, weave their way through the garden. It’s located 1 mile east of the Kamehameha Hwy (Hwy 99).