Operated by the City and County of Honolulu, the Patsy T Mink Central Oʻahu Regional Park is a 269-acre public space. The massive park houses a tennis and aquatic center, baseball diamonds, an archery range, a skateboard park and other sports fields. It's accessed off the Kamehameha Hwy (Hwy 99) that runs north from Waipahu to Mililani and Wahiawa.