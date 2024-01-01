Wahiawa Freshwater State Recreation Area

North Shore & Central O'ahu

Despite being just beyond Wahiawa center, this park has an unspoiled countryside feel, and the picnic tables with views of Lake Wilson are oh-so-inviting. Public fishing is allowed in the waters stocked with bass and other fish. Turn east off Kamehameha Hwy (Hwy 99) onto Avocado St at the south end of town and then turn right onto Walker Ave.

