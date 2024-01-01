Liliʻuokalani Protestant Church

Haleʻiwa

LoginSave

Haleʻiwa’s historic church, first built in 1832, takes its name from Queen Liliʻuokalani, who spent summers on the shores of the Anahulu River and attended services here. The current building was built of wood in 1890, then rebuilt with cement in 1961. As late as the 1940s, services were held entirely in Hawaiian. Visitors are welcome.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Stones of Life - four stones on Waikiki Beach that were placed there as tribute to four legendary mahu.

    Stones of Life of Kapaemahu and Kapuni

    28.07 MILES

    Near the police substation at Waikiki Beach Center, four ordinary-looking volcanic basalt boulders are actually sacred and legendary Hawaiian symbols…

  • The USS Arizona Memorial straddles the sunken hull of the battleship without touching it.

    USS Arizona Memorial

    18.37 MILES

    This somber memorial is one of the USA's most significant WWII sites, commemorating the Pearl Harbor attack and its fallen service members with an iconic…

  • Interior of Bishop Museum, main gallery with sperm whale hanging from ceiling.

    Bishop Museum

    23.15 MILES

    Hawaii’s version of the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, DC, the Bishop Museum showcases a remarkable array of cultural and natural history exhibits…

  • iolani palace honolulu hawaii usa

    ʻIolani Palace

    25.05 MILES

    No other place evokes a more poignant sense of Hawaii’s history. The palace was built under King David Kalakaua in 1882. At that time, the Hawaiian…

  • The Honolulu Museum of Art

    Honolulu Museum of Art

    25.61 MILES

    This exceptional fine-arts museum is among the best of its kind anywhere. The collection is effectively a 'best of' summary of major art movements…

  • The USS Arizona Memorial straddles the sunken hull of the battleship without touching it.

    Pearl Harbor National Memorial

    18.63 MILES

    One of the USA’s most significant WWII sites, this National Park Service (NPS) monument narrates the history of the Pearl Harbor attack and commemorates…

  • Three Tables Beach, part of Pupukea Beach Park.

    Pupukea Beach Park

    4.7 MILES

    With deep-blue waters, a varied coastline and a mix of lava and white sand, Pupukea, meaning ‘White Shell,’ is a very scenic stretch. The long beach…

  • Hawaii State Art Museum, Foundation on Culture and the Arts, gallery, paintings, sculpture, adult adults woman women

    Capitol Modern

    24.96 MILES

    With its vibrant, thought-provoking collections, this public art museum brings together traditional and contemporary art from Hawaii’s multiethnic…

View more attractions

Nearby Haleʻiwa attractions

1. Haleʻiwa Aliʻi Beach Park

0.42 MILES

This is home to some of the best surf on the North Shore, and waves can be huge. It's a popular spot for surf contests. In mid-November the Triple Crown…

2. Haleʻiwa Beach Park

0.56 MILES

On the northern side of the harbor, this park is protected by a shallow shoal and breakwater, so it's usually a good choice for swimming. There’s little…

3. Kaiaka Bay Beach Park

1.06 MILES

Beachside trees a mile or so west of town offer shade, and turtles sometimes show up, but the swimming is better at the other local beaches. There are…

4. Waialua Sugar Mill

1.83 MILES

The sugar mill that was the heart of the town for over a century until it closed in 1996 has been redeveloped to house a number of shops and businesses…

5. Laniakea Beach

2.16 MILES

Between the highway's 3- and 4-mile markers, this narrow spit of sand is visited by basking honu (green sea turtles), who migrate here from French Frigate…

6. Waimea Bay Beach Park

4.22 MILES

It may be a beauty, but it’s certainly a moody one. Waimea Bay changes dramatically with the seasons: it can be tranquil and flat as a lake in summer,…

7. Waimea Valley

4.42 MILES

Craving land instead of sea? This 1800-acre Hawaiian cultural and nature park, just inland from Waimea Bay, is a sanctuary of tropical tranquility. Amid…