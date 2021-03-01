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There’s one thing every visitor to Hawaiʻi wants to do – hit the beach. And it makes sense since Hawaiʻi’s beaches are among the best in the world. From the powdery-white sands of Papohaku and the otherworldly volcanic landscape at Punaluʻu, to secluded coves and the legendary surfing at Waikīkī, the islands boast a variety of beachy escapes perfect for every traveler. All are open to the public below the high-tide line; there are no private beaches in Hawaiʻi.

This is our guide to the best beaches in Hawaiʻi across Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, and Hawaiʻi the Big Island.

To start planning your trip, download the Lonely Planet app or check out our USA guidebooks for local tips, maps and more.

1. Kailua Beach, Oʻahu

Best for a crowd-free experience

A couple walking along the shoreline at Kailua Beach. Osugi/Shutterstock

On Oʻahu’s windswept windward side, Kailua Beach is a beach lover’s paradise, with soft sands that stretch 2.5 miles long with the majestic Koʻolau Mountains as the backdrop. Its aquamarine waters are a fabulous playground – you’ll see people surfing, paddling canoes, swimming, kiteboarding, bodysurfing and kayaking here. And there’s so much space, you can easily find a spot to yourself.

On the east end of the beach, there’s a big parking lot with restrooms and picnic pavilions. It’s also one of the few beaches on Oʻahu that’s dog-friendly, so you’ll likely see four-legged friends running and playing in the sand. From the parking lot, it’s a short walk to nearby Lanikai Beach; this gorgeous stretch of sand is smaller and often more crowded than Kailua Beach, as people flock here to catch the sunrise over the twin Mokulua Islands.

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Planning tip: The parking lot can fill up quickly, and finding a spot near a beach access point can be difficult. Consider renting a bike from the Bike Shop in Kailua Town. (There’s no city-run bike-sharing on this side of the island.) The shop has a range of cruisers, mountain bikes and road bikes for rent, complete with helmets and bike locks. Electra cruisers – the most popular bike – start at 24 US dollars (US$) for up to 4 hours. You can book online and pick it up at the shop.

2. Waikīkī Beach, Oʻahu

Best for legendary surfing

Surfboard rentals on Waikīkī Beach. Theodore Trimmer/Shutterstock

Waikīkī is the quintessential Hawaiian beach – sparkling waters, golden sand and so much to do here and nearby. No wonder Hawaiian aliʻi (royalty) lived and played here! The legendary surfer and Olympian Duke Kahanamoku rode the waves in Waikiki, and you can learn how to surf here from a modern-day instructor. Ride rolling waves in an outrigger canoe or hop on a catamaran for a sunset sail.

Waikīkī has several named beaches, from the picturesque Kaimana Beach by the 200-acre Kapiʻolani Park to the glistening sands of Duke Kahanamoku Beach, which boasts a kid-friendly lagoon in front of the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. Sip a mai tai at a beachside bar or take in afternoon tea at the historic Moana Surfrider. Everything – hotels, restaurants, boutiques, convenience stores, coffee shops, a zoo and aquarium – is within walking distance.

Planning tip: The Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikīkī Beach Resort puts on a fireworks show every Friday night. The resort has been doing this since 1988 (with a 2-year break during the pandemic). Bring a picnic dinner and find a spot on the beach to watch the skies light up. The show starts at 7:45pm during the winter and 8pm in the summer.

3. Hanauma Bay, Oʻahu

Best for snorkeling in Oʻahu

Visitors relaxing on the beach and paddling in the sea at Hanauma Bay. Business stock/Shutterstock

Hanauma Bay is a protected nature preserve within an old volcanic crater on the southeast coast of Oʻahu. It’s practically an open-air aquarium, bustling with marine life. About 400 species of fish inhabit this bay – butterflyfish, tangs, surgeonfish, parrotfish, Moorish idols, wrasse – as do Hawaiian green sea turtles and the occasional monk seal. You can rent snorkel gear at the beach concession or bring your own. There are lifeguards, restrooms and a free tram that takes you from the parking lot to the beach.

Hanauma Bay is located near the residential town of Hawaiʻi Kai, where you can pick up snorkel gear and other beach supplies. A favorite stop is Kokonuts Shave Ice & Snacks in the nearby Koko Marina Center, where you can cool down with a rainbow shave ice or acai bowl. Even Barack Obama, former president of the United States, who’s from Hawaiʻi, has been spotted here.

Planning tip: Online reservations are required to visit Hanauma Bay. Spaces can sell out very quickly, so be online at 7am Hawai‘i Standard Time two days in advance of your intended visit when tickets are released. It costs US$25 per person for non-Hawaiʻi residents aged 13 years and older. Parking is another US$3 per car and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. The bay is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

4. Kawela Bay, Oʻahu

Best for a sunset horseback ride

Kawela Bay on Oʻahu’s North Shore. Brester Irina/Shutterstock

Locals and guests at the Ritz-Carlton Oʻahu, Turtle Bay on Oʻahu’s North Shore have known about this secluded bay for decades. The Trust for Public Land has protected 630 acres of this pristine coastal area to ensure it remains undeveloped and open to the public. The five-star resort does offer limited public parking and beach access, though you can also park along Kamehameha V Highway about a mile south of the resort and walk through an opening in the fence. The hidden bay is often uncrowded – even empty at times – and the waters are calm and great for swimming, snorkeling and kayaking. You may even see a Hawaiian green sea turtle or an endangered monk seal. There are some sandy hiking trails along the beach.

Planning tip: Explore the bay on horseback. The Ritz-Carlton offers exclusive private and group trail rides along oceanfront trails that anyone can book. The ride is about 45 minutes long.

5. Sunset Beach, Oʻahu

Best for monster waves

Tourists enjoying the sunset at Sunset Beach, O'ahu. chris piason/Shutterstock

Oʻahu’s fabled North Shore boasts 7 miles of some of the world’s best surf breaks, luring pro surfers to ride and spectators to witness winter’s monster waves. Sunset Beach – or Paumalū, its original Hawaiian name – is one of the largest stretches of sandy beach on this coastline, wide and spacious for all-day lounging. During the winter, the ocean turns treacherous, with waves exceeding 30ft and conditions not suitable for swimming. Summer brings calm waters great for snorkeling (always check with lifeguards before venturing out, as ocean conditions can change unexpectedly). Sunsets here are pretty epic, too.

Detour: Less than a mile away is the trailhead to the ʻEhukai Pillbox Hike, a 2-mile roundtrip trek to the top of the northern side of the Koʻolau Mountains overlooking Sunset Beach. The views from the WWII bunkers are breathtaking; you can see nearly the entire North Shore coastline.

6. Makena Beach, Maui

Best for bodyboarding

Makena Beach, Maui. Shutterstock

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Known as Big Beach (or Oneloa in Hawaiian) – and for good reason – Makena Beach on Maui spans two-thirds of a mile long and is 100ft wide in areas. That means there’s plenty of space to lay out on this scenic wildland beach and enjoy the sun and view of the offshore islet Molokini. Shore breaks here can get big, so use caution when venturing into the ocean. The big waves make it a popular spot for bodyboarding and bodysurfing. There’s an entry fee to the state-run Mākena State Park: US$5 per person for non-Hawaiʻi residents.

Detour: To the north of the beach, follow a trail over a rocky outcrop to Puʻu Ōlaʻi, or Little Beach. It’s far less crowded and popular among nudists.

7. Kāʻanapali Beach, Maui

Best for whale watching in winter

Kāʻanapali Beach sprawls for 3 miles on Maui’s sunny western coastline – and it’s action-packed. The turquoise ocean invites swimmers, surfers and snorkelers to frolic in its crystal-clear waters. In the winter months, you can watch migrating North Pacific humpback whales offshore. There’s a path that meanders along the beach, connecting resorts, restaurants and shops. Enjoy a cocktail at a beachside restaurant or watch the torch-lit cliff diving ceremony at Puʻu Kekaʻa, or Black Rock, which honors King Kahekili, the last chief of Maui. (Don’t jump off the rock yourself!)

Planning tip: The beloved Kāʻanapali Beach Resort has an oceanfront restaurant called Huihui. The menu weaves traditional ingredients with contemporary flavors and boasts an unrivaled view, especially at sunset. There’s also live music at night.

8. Hamoa Beach, Maui

Best for quiet seclusion

The sea swirling onto Hamoa Beach. dejetley/Shutterstock

Time stands still in Hana, a charming rural community in East Maui that sits at the end of the winding 52-mile Hana Highway. The daunting drive – it can take hours – means the beaches here are often secluded. Hamoa Beach is one of those idyllic spots, small but inviting and backed by a thick grove of hala (pandanus) trees. It offers a much-needed respite after that long drive.

Planning tip: Pause at the roadside stands dotted along the Road to Hana – which is what Hana Highway is known as – to pick up small loaves of homemade banana bread, often made using the apple bananas that grow in this wet area.

9. Hulopoʻe Beach, Lanaʻi

Best for snorkeling on Lanaʻi

Hulopoʻe Beach, Lanaʻi. Alexander Howard/Lonely Planet

Fronting the luxe Four Seasons Resort Lanaʻi is Hulopoʻe Beach, a pristine bay teeming with marine life and one of the best spots on the island for snorkeling. Despite its proximity to the hotel, this beach feels secluded and undisturbed. Lounge on the white sands and have lunch at a nearby picnic table, or use one of the barbecue grills. Kids will love the large tide pools located on the eastern side of the bay; they’re well-protected and calm enough for exploring. Sometimes you can see spinner dolphins playing in the bay.

Detour: Walk the short trail to Puʻu Pehe, aka Sweetheart Rock. Legend tells the story of a brokenhearted warrior who jumped from this 80ft summit, overcome with grief after his wife’s death. Sunsets here are very romantic.

10. Papohaku Beach, Molokaʻi

Best for long peaceful walks

A bench on a ledge overlooking Papohaku Beach. Billy McDonald/Shutterstock

Molokaʻi has one of the longest white-sand beaches in Hawaiʻi. Papohaku Beach, on the island’s western end, runs an uninterrupted 3 miles long. And since Molokaʻi receives the fewest visitors of any other islands, you’ll likely have this beach – or at least parts of it – all to yourself. In the winter months, the ocean here can be treacherous for swimming, but the beach is perfect for long walks or languid picnics. On a clear day, you can see Oʻahu across the Kaiwi Channel.

Local tip: There are no traffic signal lights on Molokaʻi, and only about 7000 people live on the island. And in addition to boasting one of the longest stretches of beach in the state, Molokaʻi can also claim the tallest sea cliffs in the world, ranging 3600-3900ft above sea level.

11. Poʻipu Beach, Kauaʻi

Best for shallow tide pools

Hawaiian green sea turtles on Poʻipu Beach. bluestork/Shutterstock

Poʻipu Beach is all about fun in the sun. This golden, crescent-shaped beach on Kauaʻi’s south shore is great for surfing, snorkeling, swimming and just splashing around. It’s close to resorts and restaurants, too. Kids will love the shallow tide pools and nearby grassy area with a fun play structure. You might see a Hawaiian green sea turtle swimming by or an endangered Hawaiian monk seal basking on the sand.

12. Hanalei Bay, Kauaʻi

Best for cinematic views

Hanalei Bay beach, Kaua’i. Steve Heap/Shutterstock

Hanalei Bay is the stuff of Hawaiian vacation dreams. This expansive bay is backed by 4000ft emerald mountains – sometimes dotted with waterfalls – and stretches for 2 miles along Kauaʻi’s north shore. During the winter months, big waves roll into this picturesque bay; summer brings more tranquil waters suitable for swimming. The white-sand beach opens up like arms reaching for a hug. No matter where you are on this beach, you’ll have incredible views of the ocean, mountains, and lush valleys. No wonder it’s been the backdrop of Hollywood films like South Pacific (1958) and The Descendants (2011).

Detour: Nearby Hanalei Pier was built in 1892 and is a popular spot for fishing, swimming and jumping. The wooden pier was lengthened in 1912 to 340ft and, in 1921, improved with a concrete deck. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in Hawaiʻi in 1979.

13. ʻAnini Beach, Kauaʻi

Best for windsurfing and kiteboarding

Tucked away in a residential neighborhood on the north shore of Kauaʻi, ʻAnini Beach is a great alternative to the busier beaches on the south shore. Protected by a long fringing reef that prevents large waves, even in the winter, from reaching shore, this is a great choice for families. Since it’s off the main highway, it doesn’t get as many visitors as other, more accessible beaches. Exposed to strong winds, this is also one of Kauaʻi’s finest spots for windsurfing and kiteboarding.

Planning tip: There’s a good campground here, but no food or drink is available.

14. Hāpuna Beach, Hawaiʻi Island

Best for a locally sourced picnic

People sitting under a parasol on Hāpuna Beach on the Big Island. Mohannad Khatib/Shutterstock

One of Hawai'i Island's most expansive – and popular – beaches is Hāpuna Beach along the island’s Kohala Coast. Its aquamarine waters and white sand are a stark contrast to the lava landscapes and jagged shorelines unique to this island. The beach is good for swimming, bodyboarding and sunbathing, and there’s enough room to find a quiet spot to lounge or read a book. The Hapuna Beach State Recreation Area has an entry fee of US$5 per person and a US$10 parking fee for non-Hawaiʻi residents.

Planning tip: There are a handful of farmers markets in the nearby neighborhoods. On Wednesdays, the Waimea Midweek Farmers Market boasts dozens of vendors selling hot food, fresh vegetables, jams, honey, coffee and other great local products. On Saturdays, the Kamuela Farmers Market features local produce and flowers, soaps, baked goods and hand-crafted jewelry. There’s live music, too.

15. Papakōlea Beach, Hawaiʻi Island

Best for unique photos

Papakōlea Beach on Hawaiʻi the Big Island. Getty Images

One of the most unique beaches in Hawaiʻi is Papakōlea Beach, one of only four green sand beaches in the world and the only one in the US. The beach is located in a bay circled by Puʻu Mahana, a tuff ring that partially collapsed. The green sand is actually olivine, a silicate material and a common component of lava. While you can find olivine everywhere in the Islands – Lēʻahi (or Diamond Head) and Hanauma Bay, both on Oʻahu, are examples – nowhere else does it create a beach. It’s a 2-hour drive from Kailua-Kona to the parking area, then a 2.5-mile trek to the actual beach. Don’t leave valuables in your car.

Planning tip: There are unofficial shuttles to the beach – some charge US$20 per person – and you may feel pressured to take one. It’s up to you. It’s free to walk to the beach.

16. Punaluʻu Beach, Hawaiʻi Island

Best for volcanic black sand

People sitting on the black sand at Punaluʻu Beach. Nani Welch Keliʻihoʻomalu for Lonely Planet

There’s nothing more striking than Hawaiʻi's black-sand beaches, formed by the volcanic activity that created the Hawaiian Islands. Punaluʻu Beach, on the southeastern Kaʻū coast of Hawaiʻi Island, is one of the most famous of these beaches. The surrounding coconut trees and bright green naupaka shrubs are striking against the shimmering, jet-black sands. Strong rip currents make this a dangerous place to swim, so enjoy it from your beach mat. Hawaiian green sea turtles and hawksbill turtles like to bask on the beach here, too.

Detour: No journey through southerly Kaʻū is complete without a malasada (Portuguese doughnut) stop at Punaluʻu Bake Shop. It's the US's southernmost bakery and a hopping tourist stop. Haupia (coconut), lilikoʻi (passion fruit), and chocolate glazed doughnuts are highlights.

17. Kaunaʻoa Beach, Hawaiʻi Island

Best for an idyllic setting

Kaunaʻoa Beach (or Mauna Kea Beach), Hawaiʻi the Big Island. Ablestock.com/Getty Images

Conservationist and businessman Laurance Rockefeller “discovered” this beach back in 1960 while scouting for locations for a potential hotel. He built the Mauna Kea Beach Resort on this spot – solely because of this gorgeous beach. Now referred to as Mauna Kea Beach, the crescent-shaped Kaunaʻoa Bay boasts great snorkeling (on the north end) with loads of marine life, including Hawaiian green sea turtles. You don’t have to be a hotel guest to enjoy it, either; like all beaches in Hawaiʻi, Kaunaʻoa is open to the public, and there are 40 parking stalls set aside for non-guests.

Top Tips for Visiting the Beach in Hawaiʻi