ʻAnini Beach Park

Winding along the seashore, fringed by overhanging trees, long ‘Anini Beach is a narrow strip of sand that at several points dwindles to the slenderest of sandy slivers. Protected by one of the longest and widest fringing reefs in all Hawaii, extending up to 1600ft offshore, it’s hugely popular with families.

The shallow waters are ideal for gentle swimming; just keep away from the channel at the western end. There’s great snorkeling here too, especially towards the beach’s eastern end, where it abuts a gorgeous lava cliff. Be wary at low tide, when the shallows bottom out and you may have to dodge exposed coral and sea urchins.

Exposed to strong winds, this is also one of Kaua‘i’s finest spots for windsurfing and kiteboarding. There’s a good campground here, but no food or drink is available.