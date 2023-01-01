Accessed via a steep ten-minute hike from the eponymous condos, exquisite SeaLodge Beach – officially Kaweonui Beach – is a short stretch of coarse-grained golden sand that’s quiet enough to be a haunt of Hawaiian monk seals and green sea turtles. Safe in summer only, the snorkelling is excellent.

The trail down from SeaLodge starts beside seven parking spots reserved for hikers. It’s a slippery scramble through thick woods; head left at the electricity substation halfway down. If the waves are pounding the oceanfront rocks when you reach sea level, go no further. Otherwise head right to find a little waterfall, or left around the headland to the beach itself.