Pali Ke Kua (Hideaways) Beach

Hideaways Beach, also known as Pali Ke Kua, is a cove notched beneath the Princeville cliffs, with a short strand of golden sand and turquoise shallows. It’s an ideal snorkel and swim spot – when it’s calm – with a teeming reef just off the beach. There’s only very limited parking at the trailhead above, however, and the descent is steep, with the initial stairway swiftly becoming a precipitous muddy slope.

When no parking spots are available, use the valet parking at Princeville Resort instead. There’s another trail from the Pali Ke Kua condos, but that’s exclusively for guests.