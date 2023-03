Lovely little Pu‘u Poa Beach stands immediately below the Princeville Resort, on the edge of Hanalei Bay. It’s a great spot for family swimming and snorkeling. The waves beyond the reef are the domain of expert surfers only.

Resort guests inevitably dominate the beach – they can simply ride the elevator down. To get here otherwise, use the resort’s valet parking, or hike from the end of Hanalei Plantation Road.