The green clapboard Wai‘oli Hui‘ia church stands on a huge manicured lawn just west of central Hanalei, against a beautiful mountain backdrop. It was originally built by Hanalei’s first missionaries, William and Mary Alexander, who arrived here in 1834 in a double-hulled canoe. The current version, with its graceful stained-glass windows and curving pews, dates from 1912.

Follow the path to the rear to reach the Alexanders’ Mission House.