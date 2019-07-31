Hanalei

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book

Overview

There are precious few towns with the majestic natural beauty and barefoot soul of Hanalei. The bay is the thing, of course. Its half-dozen surf breaks are legendary, partly because local surf gods such as the late Andy Irons cut their teeth here. Even if you aren't here for the waves, the beach will demand your attention with its wide sweep of cream-colored sand and magnificent jade mountain views.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Outrigger canoe near the beach of Hanalei Bay just after sunrise.

    Hanalei Bay

    Hanalei

    Hanalei Bay is Kauaʻi's postcard-perfect beach, embracing surfers, paddlers, bodyboarders and beach bums alike. It's a perfect crescent of golden sand…

  • Red and yellow hawaiian canoe with outrigger on the beach at Hanalei pier at dawn as the sun lights the sky over Na Pali mountains 179311358 sky, bay, sea, calm, pier, shed, dawn, boat, coast, kauai, kayak, beach, jetty, ocean, island, nobody, travel, clouds, scenic, hawaii, coastal, sunrise, pacific, walkway, tropical, dramatic, paradise, relaxing, mountain, seascape, peaceful, beautiful, coastline, landscape, pali, canoe, hanalei, hawaiian, na

    Black Pot Beach Park (Hanalei Pier)

    Hanalei

    The short easternmost stretch of Hanalei Bay, alongside the rivermouth, usually offers the calmest surf among the wild North Shore swells, and is popular…

  • Waiʻoli Huiʻia Church

    Waiʻoli Huiʻia Church

    Hanalei

    The green clapboard Wai‘oli Hui‘ia church stands on a huge manicured lawn just west of central Hanalei, against a beautiful mountain backdrop. It was…

  • Waiʻoli Mission House

    Waiʻoli Mission House

    Hanalei

    Home to missionaries from 1837 onwards, this historic two-story dwelling lies hidden from the highway at the far end of a footpath that leads behind Wai…

  • Middles Beach

    Middles Beach

    Hanalei

    West of Hanalei in Waipa, not far beyond Waikoko Beach at Mile 4 on the makai (ocean) side of the road is a small, scrubby parking area. Walk along the…

  • Waiʻoli (Pine Trees) Beach Park

    Waiʻoli (Pine Trees) Beach Park

    Hanalei

    Offering respite from the sun, this park is equipped with restrooms, outdoor showers, beach volleyball courts and picnic tables. Winter brings big swells,…

  • Hanalei Pavilion Beach Park

    Hanalei Pavilion Beach Park

    Hanalei

    Pretty much at the center of Hanalei Bay, this scenic beach park commands a white-sand crescent just made for walking or jogging. Waters are typically not…

  • Waikoko Beach

    Waikoko Beach

    Hanalei

    Protected by a reef on the western bend of Hanalei Bay, sandy-bottomed roadside Waikoko beach – literally ‘blood water’ – offers shallower and calmer…

View more attractions

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Hanalei