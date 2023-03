Home to missionaries from 1837 onwards, this historic two-story dwelling lies hidden from the highway at the far end of a footpath that leads behind Wai‘oli Hui‘ia church. Set in lush gardens, surrounded by a white picket fence and furnished in authentic period style, it offers guided tours to walk-in visitors (no reservations).

When you arrive, ring the large bell beside the outdoor chimney and a guide will emerge to show you around.