Hanalei Valley Lookout

Immediately west of the Princeville Center, a roadside overlook offers a superb panoramic view over verdant Hanalei Valley, with Hihimanu Mountain towering beyond. The valley floor is a checkerboard of flooded taro fields, known as lo‘i kalo in Hawaiian. Most are usually lurid green, bursting with growing plants; those where young taro has yet to poke above water level remain muddy brown. The area is protected as the Hanalei National Wildlife Refuge.

It’s much easier to pull into the small parking area as you drive east, away from Hanalei.