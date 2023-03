At the Diamond Head edge of Waikiki, Kaimana is a prime triangle of sandy stretch of oceanfront that’s far from the frenzied tourist scene. It’s commonly called Sans Souci Beach for the name of the hotel that once stood near today's New Otani Kaimana Beach Hotel. Local residents come here for their daily swims. A shallow reef close to shore and a breakwater make for wave-free, protected waters and provide good snorkeling. There are lifeguards.