Honolulu Zoo displays tropical species from around the globe. There are 42 acres of tropical greenery, over 1200 animals and a petting zoo for kids. Hawaii has no endemic land mammals, but in the aviary near the entrance you can see some native birds, including the nene (Hawaiian goose) and ʻapapane, a bright-red Hawaiian honeycreeper. Make reservations for family-oriented twilight tours and zoo camp-outs.

The city-run zoo has struggled through years of challenges. In 2016 it lost its Association of Zoos and Aquariums accreditation over its perennial funding woes. However, voters later approved a dedicated revenue stream, so the zoo hopes to regain its accreditation in 2020. In a positive step forward, it welcomed three new cheetahs in 2019.