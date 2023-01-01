This statue of Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaʻole fronts Kuhio Beach. It celebrates the man who was prince of the reigning House of Kalakaua when the Kingdom of Hawaii was overthrown in 1893. After Hawaii was annexed as territory of the United States, Kuhio was elected as Hawaii’s congressional delegate for 10 consecutive terms. Kuhio was often called Ke Aliʻi Maka‘ainana (Prince of People), and is well known for his efforts to preserve and strengthen the Hawaiian culture.

It's hard not to see the typical film portrayal of Hercule Poirot in this rendition.