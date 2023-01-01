Kapi'olani Regional Park

In its early days, horse racing and band concerts were the biggest attractions at Waikiki's favorite green space. Although the racetrack is long gone, this park named after Queen Kapi'olani, who once lived nearby, is still a beloved outdoor venue for live music and local community gatherings, from farmers markets and arts-and-crafts fairs to festivals and rugby matches. On a stroll, you'll marvel at the many huge, old trees.

The tree-shaded Kapi'olani Bandstand is ideal for catching a concert by the time-honored Royal Hawaiian Band, which performs classics here on many Sunday afternoons.