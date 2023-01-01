Kapiʻolani Beach Park

Where did all the tourists go? From Kapahulu Groin south to the Natatorium, this peaceful stretch of beach, backed by a green space of banyan trees and grassy lawns, offers a relaxing niche with none of the frenzy found on the beaches fronting the Waikiki hotel strip. Facilities include restrooms and outdoor showers. Kapiʻolani Beach is a popular weekend picnicking spot for local families, who unload the kids to splash in the ocean while adults fire up the BBQ.

The widest northern end of Kapiʻolani Beach is nicknamed Queen’s Surf Beach. On a few summer nights, classic movies are shown for free on a huge outdoor screen (www.sunsetonthebeach.net). Right in the middle sits the excellent Barefoot Beach Cafe, reason enough to visit this stretch of the shore.