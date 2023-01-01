Queen Kapiʻolani Statue

This bronze statue depicts Queen Kapiʻolani, the wife of King David Kalakaua – his statue sits at the other end of Waikiki. The Queen was a beloved philanthropist, known as the queen who loved children. Among other accomplishments, she founded a maternity home in 1890 for disadvantaged Hawaiians and today you'll hear her name often – the park, a hospital, a major boulevard and a community college are named for her.

She had two homes near the statue, including her favorite on the waterfront. The near-lifesize statue is always covered with fresh lei.