Sunset Beach Park

Like many beaches on the North Shore, Sunset Beach has a split personality. In winter big swells arrive, along with pro wave riders and the posse of followers these rock stars of the sea attract. The second leg of the Triple Crown of Surfing takes place here in late November and early December. In summer Sunset is a prime place to log beach time. Waves calm down, and there’s a swimming channel before the reef and trees for shade.

In winter the tremendous surf activity causes the slope of the beach to become increasingly steep as the season goes on. Though the water looks more inviting in summer, be aware there are still some nasty currents about.