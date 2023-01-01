The break off the park is known as Banzai Pipeline, Pipeline or just Pipe; it's probably the most famous surf site in the islands. For expert board riders who know what they’re doing (no, a day of lessons at Waikiki Beach doesn’t count), this could be surfing’s ne plus ultra. The waves break only a few yards offshore, so spectators are front row and center. In the summer months everything calms down and there’s even some decent snorkeling off this beach.
ʻEhukai Beach Park
