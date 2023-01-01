Waimea Valley

Craving land instead of sea? This 1800-acre Hawaiian cultural and nature park, just inland from Waimea Bay, is a sanctuary of tropical tranquility. Amid the jungle-like foliage you’ll find up to 5000 native and exotic plant species. It's a 1.5-mile return walk up to Waimea Falls, where you can go swimming; there's a lifeguard in attendance. Wander the numerous paths alongside Kamananui Stream, checking out the Hawaiian cultural attractions. The valley is home to numerous ancient sites.

Equally interesting are the replicas of ancient Hawaiian dwellings and a restored heiau (temple) dedicated to Lono, the traditional god of fertility and agriculture. Golf-cart shuttles are available to Waimea Falls for $14/10 return/one way.