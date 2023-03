West of Turtle Bay Resort, a 1.5-mile shoreline trail runs over to Kawela Bay. In winter you might spy whales cavorting offshore. After walking round Protection Point, named for its WWII bunker, you'll find the bay with its thicket of banyan trees, as seen on TV's Lost. For the best swimming and snorkeling, keep walking to the middle of the bay. Kawela Bay is also accessible via a footpath from the Kamehameha Hwy.