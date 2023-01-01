James Campbell National Wildlife Refuge

A few miles northwest of Kahuku town heading toward Turtle Bay, this rare freshwater wetland provides habitat for four of Hawaii's six endangered waterbirds: the ʻalae kea (Hawaiian coot), aeʻo (Hawaiian black-necked stilt), koloa maoli (Hawaiian duck) and ʻalae ʻula (Hawaiian moorhen). During stilt nesting season, usually mid-February through mid-October, the refuge is off-limits to visitors, but there are free guided tours the rest of the year. Check the website for details.