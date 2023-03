Just east of Turtle Bay Resort is beautiful little Kuilima Cove with its perfect, protected Bayview Beach. On the bay's right-hand side is an outer reef that not only knocks down the waves but facilitates great snorkeling in summer – and, in winter, some moderate surf. Resort guests go swimming here, but the beach is also open to the public. Rent bodyboards, snorkel sets and beach gear on-site. Lots of parking.