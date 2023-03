A short walk along the beach east of Kuilima Cove is this beautiful, curved, white-sand beach backed by ironwoods. The rocky bottom means it's not great for swimming, but the shoreline attracts morning beachcombers. Continue another mile east, detouring up onto the bluff by the golf course, to reach scenic Kahuku Point, where fishers cast throw-nets and pole-fish from the rocks. This is Oʻahu's northernmost point.