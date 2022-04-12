The light-hued sands of Papohaku Beach run for an astounding 2.5 miles. Come here for the solitude – the sand is soft and you can often stroll from one…
Moloka'i
The popular local T-shirt proclaiming 'Molokaʻi time is when I want to show up' sums up this idiosyncratic island perfectly: feisty and independent, while not taking life too seriously. The moniker 'Friendly Isle' means slowing waaay down and taking your sense of rhythm from the locals.
Molokaʻi is often cited as the 'most Hawaiian' of the islands, and in terms of bloodlines this is true – more than 50% of the residents are at least part Native Hawaiian. But whether the island fits your idea of 'most Hawaiian' depends on your definition. If your idea of Hawaii includes great tourist facilities, forget it.
But if you're after a place that best celebrates the islands' geography and indigenous culture, then Molokaʻi is for you. Ancient Hawaiian sites in the island's beautiful tropical east are jealously protected and restored, and island-wide consensus eschews development of the often sacred west.
Explore Moloka'i
- PPapohaku Beach
The light-hued sands of Papohaku Beach run for an astounding 2.5 miles. Come here for the solitude – the sand is soft and you can often stroll from one…
- KKepuhi Beach
Kepuhi is a rocky, white-sand dream, but swimming here can be a nightmare. There's a tough shore break, and strong currents are often present, even on…
- KKawakiu Beach
Kaluakoi's northernmost beach is also the best. Those with a sense of adventure can search out this secluded crescent of white sand and bright-turquoise…
- SSt Joseph’s Church
Only two of the four Moloka‘i churches that missionary saint Father Damien (who selflessly comforted leprosy patients for 16 years) built outside the…
- DDixie Maru Beach
At the southern end of Pohakuloa Rd there's a parking lot with access to a narrow, round inlet that the ancient Hawaiians knew as Kapukahehu. It is now…
- KKapuaʻiwa Coconut Grove
Molokaʻi was the favorite island playground of Kamehameha V. He had the royal 10-acre Kapuaʻiwa Coconut Grove planted near his sacred bathing pools in the…
- OOne Aliʻi Beach Park
Three miles east of town, this park is split into two areas. One side has a coconut-palm-lined shore, a playing field, a children's playground, a rundown…
- SSmith-Bronte Landing
Just over three-quarters of a mile after mile marker 11, a small sign on the makai (seaward) side of the road notes the Smith-Bronte Landing, the site…
- PPuʻu o Kaiaka
Hike five minutes to the top of Pu'u o Kaiaka for a super view of Papohaku Beach. This 110ft-high promontory at the southern end of Kepuhi Beach has the…
