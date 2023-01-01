St Joseph’s Church

Only two of the four Moloka‘i churches that missionary saint Father Damien (who selflessly comforted leprosy patients for 16 years) built outside the Kalaupapa Peninsula are still standing. One of them is this quaint white-wood building; the other is Our Lady of Seven Sorrows further east. This simple one-room church, dating from 1876, has a steeple, a bell, five rows of pews and some of the original wavy-glass panes. It's just past mile marker 10. The door is usually open.

There's also a lei-draped statue of Father Damien and a little cemetery beside the church.