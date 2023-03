The 10-mile 4WD drive up to Waikolu Lookout takes about 45 minutes (follow the dirt path near the Homelani Cemetery sign on Rte 460/ Maunaloa Hwy. Road conditions can be muddy. You pass through open land with trees and scrub; little is developed and signs are few. A mile before the lookout you’ll find the 19th-century Sandalwood Pit, a grassy depression on the left.