Half a mile beyond the Wavecrest Resort condo development, at mile marker 13, you'll spot ʻUalapuʻe Fishpond on the makai (seaward) side of the road. This fishpond, which is a National Historic Landmark, has been restored and restocked with mullet and milkfish, two species that were raised here in ancient times. It's a good place to ponder the labor involved in moving these thousands of large volcanic rocks.