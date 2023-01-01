One Aliʻi Beach Park

Three miles east of town, this park is split into two areas. One side has a coconut-palm-lined shore, a playing field, a children's playground, a rundown picnic pavilion and bathrooms, and although not especially attractive it's very popular with local families for huge weekend barbecues. The other side is a greener and more attractive picnic area. The water is shallow and murky.

Still, it's a pleasant enough spot to watch the sunset. Two memorials commemorate the 19th-century immigration of Japanese citizens to Hawaii.

Camping is possible with a permit (call the park office at 808-553-3204 to make arrangements; campsites for non-Hawaii residents cost $18 per night). It's not the nicest spot to camp, but it's close to town.