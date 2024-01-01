Kaunakakai Wharf

Moloka'i

Come here to witness Molokaʻi's busy commercial lifeline. OK, it's not that busy… a freight barge occasionally chugs in, skippers unload their catch of the day, and a local boat club practices for a canoe race. A roped-off area with a floating dock provides a place for kids to swim. Some of Moloka'i's fishing and ocean-based tours leave from here.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Kapalua beach bay, Maui, Hawaiian Islands - Aug 2019: Quiet, elegant, picturesque, Kapalua boasts beautiful seabed and ideal atmosphere for family vacation

    Kapalua Beach

    24.02 MILES

    For a long day on the beach, it’s hard to beat this crescent-shaped strip at the southwestern tip of Kapalua. Snorkel in the morning, grab lunch at the…

  • Kalaupapa National Historical Park

    Kalaupapa Overlook

    6.64 MILES

    This spot offers a scenic overview of the Kalaupapa Peninsula, formerly an isolation zone for sufferers of Hansen's disease (leprosy), from the edge of a…

  • Papohaku beach, island of Molokai, Hawaii.

    Papohaku Beach

    15.97 MILES

    The light-hued sands of Papohaku Beach run for an astounding 2.5 miles. Come here for the solitude – the sand is soft and you can often stroll from one…

  • USA, Hawaii, Maui, Kaanapali Beach

    Kaʻanapali Beach

    24.18 MILES

    Home to West Maui’s liveliest beach scene, this gorgeous stretch unfurls alongside Kaʻanapali’s resort hotels, linking the Hyatt Regency Maui with the…

  • Hulopoʻe Beach on Lanaʻi

    Hulopoʻe Beach

    25.14 MILES

    The island's main beach is kept looking beautiful, with manicured lawns and clean restrooms, thanks to Pulama Lana‘i‘s legion of groundskeepers…

  • Hawaii, Maui, Lahaina, Courthouse and gallery.

    Old Lahaina Courthouse

    26.82 MILES

    Tucked in the shadows of the iconic banyan tree, Lahaina’s 1859 courthouse is a repository of history and art. Its location beside the harbor is no…

  • Kepuhi Beach

    Kepuhi Beach

    15.92 MILES

    Kepuhi is a rocky, white-sand dream, but swimming here can be a nightmare. There's a tough shore break, and strong currents are often present, even on…

  • View of Halawa Beach Park and the Halawa Valley on the island of Moloka'i, Hawaii.

    Halawa Beach Park

    19.47 MILES

    Where the road ends at the east of the island you'll find gorgeous Halawa Beach, clasped by verdant tropical hills. It was a favored surfing spot for…

Nearby Moloka'i attractions

2. Baseball Field

0.84 MILES

This local baseball field is a prominent landmark on the east side of town, off Ainoa St.

3. Softball Field

0.84 MILES

The local softball field is usually busy. It's off Ainoa St next to the baseball field.

4. Kapuaʻiwa Coconut Grove

2.04 MILES

Molokaʻi was the favorite island playground of Kamehameha V. He had the royal 10-acre Kapuaʻiwa Coconut Grove planted near his sacred bathing pools in the…

5. Church Row

2.07 MILES

Across from the coconut grove is Church Row. Any denomination that attracts a handful of members receives its own little tract of land. Religion in…

6. One Aliʻi Beach Park

3.48 MILES

Three miles east of town, this park is split into two areas. One side has a coconut-palm-lined shore, a playing field, a children's playground, a rundown…

7. Molokaʻi Museum & Cultural Center

5.54 MILES

The RW Meyer Sugar Mill has enjoyed a series of restorations over time. It now houses a museum and cultural center, which has a small but intriguing…

8. Purdy's Macadamia Nut Farm

6 MILES

Enthusiastic nut farmer Tuddie Purdy takes you on a free tour of his more-than-80-year-old orchard, explains how the nuts grow without pesticides,…