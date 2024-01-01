Come here to witness Molokaʻi's busy commercial lifeline. OK, it's not that busy… a freight barge occasionally chugs in, skippers unload their catch of the day, and a local boat club practices for a canoe race. A roped-off area with a floating dock provides a place for kids to swim. Some of Moloka'i's fishing and ocean-based tours leave from here.
Kaunakakai Wharf
Moloka'i
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
24.02 MILES
For a long day on the beach, it’s hard to beat this crescent-shaped strip at the southwestern tip of Kapalua. Snorkel in the morning, grab lunch at the…
6.64 MILES
This spot offers a scenic overview of the Kalaupapa Peninsula, formerly an isolation zone for sufferers of Hansen's disease (leprosy), from the edge of a…
15.97 MILES
The light-hued sands of Papohaku Beach run for an astounding 2.5 miles. Come here for the solitude – the sand is soft and you can often stroll from one…
24.18 MILES
Home to West Maui’s liveliest beach scene, this gorgeous stretch unfurls alongside Kaʻanapali’s resort hotels, linking the Hyatt Regency Maui with the…
25.14 MILES
The island's main beach is kept looking beautiful, with manicured lawns and clean restrooms, thanks to Pulama Lana‘i‘s legion of groundskeepers…
26.82 MILES
Tucked in the shadows of the iconic banyan tree, Lahaina’s 1859 courthouse is a repository of history and art. Its location beside the harbor is no…
15.92 MILES
Kepuhi is a rocky, white-sand dream, but swimming here can be a nightmare. There's a tough shore break, and strong currents are often present, even on…
19.47 MILES
Where the road ends at the east of the island you'll find gorgeous Halawa Beach, clasped by verdant tropical hills. It was a favored surfing spot for…
Nearby Moloka'i attractions
0.71 MILES
This old-island-style gem dates to 1937.
0.84 MILES
This local baseball field is a prominent landmark on the east side of town, off Ainoa St.
0.84 MILES
The local softball field is usually busy. It's off Ainoa St next to the baseball field.
2.04 MILES
Molokaʻi was the favorite island playground of Kamehameha V. He had the royal 10-acre Kapuaʻiwa Coconut Grove planted near his sacred bathing pools in the…
2.07 MILES
Across from the coconut grove is Church Row. Any denomination that attracts a handful of members receives its own little tract of land. Religion in…
3.48 MILES
Three miles east of town, this park is split into two areas. One side has a coconut-palm-lined shore, a playing field, a children's playground, a rundown…
7. Molokaʻi Museum & Cultural Center
5.54 MILES
The RW Meyer Sugar Mill has enjoyed a series of restorations over time. It now houses a museum and cultural center, which has a small but intriguing…
6 MILES
Enthusiastic nut farmer Tuddie Purdy takes you on a free tour of his more-than-80-year-old orchard, explains how the nuts grow without pesticides,…